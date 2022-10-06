Menstrual product drive in Orangeburg County aims to help combat stigma surrounding periods

This comes ahead of Period Action Day on October 9, a day dedicated to ending period poverty.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Holly Hill based nonprofit Girl Flight Inc. is working to combat the stigma of girls getting their periods.

This comes ahead of October 9 which is Period Action Day, which is a day dedicated to ending what's called period poverty for women and girls who can't afford period products.

According to a group called CouldYou?, which also advocates for help for feminine products, 25% of girls in the U.S. don't have adequate access.

“One in four girls either leaves school early or they don’t come to school at all when their period is on because they don’t have the products they need. So we’re just trying to fill that void. Here in Orangeburg County and if we can expand outside of Orangeburg County that’s what we’re going to do," said founder Crystal Jones-Thompson.

According to Alliance for Period Supplies, it was reported that before the pandemic, 4 in 5 U.S. teens reported either missing class time or knew a classmate who missed class time because they did not have period products.

This is why Jones-Thompson's organization is collecting products to be distributed to Orangeburg County Schools. The goal is to distribute at least 20 boxes filled with tampons, pads, feminine wipes, and heating pads.

Each box will also have a brochure with educational details for girls who may not be informed about what their bodies experience every month.

“If you have to go into the girl tackle box you have a little inspirational message to let you know that it’s okay, there’s probably a million of other girls and women going through the same thing you’re going through right now," said Jones-Thompson.