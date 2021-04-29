Menthol cigarette smokers sound off on FDA push to ban their cigarettes

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it wants to ban all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and tobacco in a year.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Inside The Tobacco Center in Williamsport, several menthol cigarette brands were on display.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it wants to ban all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, and tobacco after new studies show those products are more appealing to smokers.

Lisa Skinner of Williamsport has been a smoker for 20 years.

“I probably would be upset because I smoke menthol, and I feel like full flavor,” said Skinner.

The FDA says it found that those most likely to smoke menthol cigarettes are people of color, low-income populations, and the members of the LGBTQ community.

The FDA says menthol cigarettes are more addictive by enhancing the effects of nicotine.

Gerald Sanders, a former smoker, heard about the FDA's findings.

“They discovered that somehow that menthol in cigarettes has some type of negative effect on people who smoke it,” said Sander.

Newport smoker Donald Bryan wonders why it's just menthol cigarettes being targeted.

“I just don't get the logic of it. I really don't. Like if you want to stop it something, stop it all,” said Bryan.

The FDA says the way the ban would work is, if passed, is it would halt the manufacturing, shipping, and receiving of those tobacco products, keeping them from getting on the market.

Brian Fullmer works at The Tobacco Center and noticed there is a favorite menthol brand.

“A lot of them smoke Newport; they smoke the Newport,” said Fullmer.

The FDA hopes to have the ban in place in a year but needs public comment first.

Smoker Leroy Mull sums up how he feels about that.

“Save me a lot of money, on the real tips,” laughed Mull.