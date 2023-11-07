Mentorship program in Vance teaches kids life skills, provides guidance

The Love Learning Motivational Mentors program is part of the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club and helps kids with academics like reading, math, and the arts.

Example video title will go here for this video

VANCE, S.C. — The Love Learning Motivational Mentors program in Vance works to provide kids with skills they can use both in and out of the classroom.

“I definitely wish I had something like this," said program coordinator Kelton Gillens, “I did get in a lot of trouble because I didn’t have anything else to do, so idle hands."

The Eutawville-native is a coordinator for the program.

It's part of the Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club and helps kids with academics like reading, math, and the arts.

Mentors also teach kids life skills they can use outside of the classroom.

Related Articles Girls' mentorship program in Orangeburg comes to an end after 10 years

“Leadership. We have people come through and teach them entrepreneurship. We have miss Laniqua Ferguson. She’s in our arts department and she owns a dance academy," said Gillens.

He says different activities and field trips keep the children busy during the summer. Many of them come from rural communities where they are being exposed to new experiences for the first time.

“A lot of kids growing up never left these areas so that was a struggle as well. Not knowing what’s out there," said Gillens.

Tavon Robinson has participated in the program for two years, and this summer has returned as a mentor to the younger children helping them with schoolwork.

Related Articles Girl Empowerment Day aims to inspire girls in the Orangeburg

“It feels good to help other children," said Robinson.

The program costs about $25 per child per week and ends on July 21. Then, you can sign up for the afterschool program which begins on August 7.