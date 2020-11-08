x
Metallica drive-in concert coming to 3 South Carolina cities

The first Metallica concert of 2020 will be shown at drive-ins across the U.S., including three in South Carolina.
FILE- In this Saturday, July 28, 2012, file photo, members of the band Metallica, from left to right, Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, pose at a photo-call before their first of eight concert performances in Mexico City. Metallica said Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, it has donated 250,000 euros (dollars 277,600) to support the construction of Romania's first paediatric oncology hospital.(AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rock fans, this is for you.

The first Metallica concert of 2020 will be shown at drive-ins across the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The first in a series of Encore Drive-In Nights, organizers said the one-night-only event promises a full Metallica set and will "go down as one of the most unique and memorable Metallica experiences of all time."

The event will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace.

Every ticket purchase also will include four digital downloads of Metallica's album S&M2, the "long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 12 p.m., according to Ticketmaster's website. They cost $115 per vehicle, with up to six people allowed per vehicle.

Encore Drive-In Nights feat. Metallica in South Carolina:

  • Monetta Drive In Theatre
  • 25 Drive In Auto Theatre
  • Highway 21 Drive-In

> Click HERE for a map of participating Metallica locations.

