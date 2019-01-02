KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A traffic stop in Kerhaw County ended with the arrests of two suspected meth dealers.

Joseph Meade, 18, and Shamsud-Din Samuel, 42, were arrested on January 30 in Lugoff.

The teenager and 42-year-old man are both suspected drug dealers in this case, but deputies say "meth dealers come in all shapes, sizes, ages and races."

Both were booked at the Kershaw County Detention Center — a place no meth dealer likes to visit, as stated by the sheriff's office in a Facebook post.

Meade is charged with trafficking meth, unlawful carry of a pistol and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime; while Samuel is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth.