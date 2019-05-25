BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. — Most traffic stops end with a ticket. This one ended with bags of meth — one from inside a woman's body.

A Berkeley County deputy and his K9 were driving around Highway 17A and Sangaree Parkway when they noticed a car committing several traffic violations.

He initiated a traffic stop after seeing that the car's tag light didn't illuminate the license plate. The car kept driving at first, but did eventually pull over.

During his talk with the driver, 31-year-old Melanie Johnson, the deputy became suspicious and asked to search her car. She refused, so K9 Fox did a free air sniff — it was a positive alert.

As she was being placed under arrest, Johnson admitted something to the deputy. She told him that there was meth hidden in her body cavity, and removed a blue plastic bag with about 5 grams of meth inside.

Another 1.2 grams of meth were later found inside the car.

Johnson is now charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and back at the Hill Finklea Detention Center for the fifth time since 2013.

This isn't her first meth charge. However, she has faced other charges in the past, including assault and battery, bond revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia