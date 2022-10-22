Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area

One man had a wife and daughter working on the same floor where the shooting that left two employees dead took place. He shares what his family told him of the scene

DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up.

Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe.

Sources we spoke to tell us there was a Methodist Hospital police officer on the fourth floor, where the shooting happened, and told WFAA that they believed it was his quick response to the shooting that saved lives.

Eddie Smith's wife and daughter were feet away from the shooting on the fourth floor as it happened.

"They made it through, which was a blessing,” said Smith, shaking as he described how his loved ones work in the labor and delivery area, right by where the shooting took place.

"She was yelling, screaming and crying," Smith said of the call he got from his daughter, alerting him to what was going on. "I asked her to calm down. She said there is an active shooter on their floor."

I spoke to heartbroken friends of the nurse who was killed at Methodist Hospital.



The victim had a birthday about a month ago & was enjoying retirement. “She would do anything for her grandkids. She was the kind of woman who always took charge & helped everyone.” 🙏@wfaa https://t.co/c9Y7V4kKM1 pic.twitter.com/4EnmYgfCx9 — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) October 23, 2022

Sources tell us all the patients and hospital staff were evacuated and taken to another floor. At that point, Smith’s loved ones were separated.

"She couldn’t find her mom, my wife," said Smith.

That's because his wife was hiding from the accused shooter, 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez.

"She was hiding in the bathroom," Smith said.

Meanwhile, Smith said he was doing everything in his power to get to the hospital to be with his family.

“Right at that time when it was happening, your mind is racing," he said. "I ran a few lights trying to get here."

Police said two hospital employees died at the scene, including a nurse.

"I still hurt for the one who lost her life," Smith said. "For all the nurses and doctors on that floor, they have to go through this, as far as thinking about it for the rest of their lives. My heart and prayers goes out to them."

WFAA spoke on background to a number of hospital nurses who said they knew the nurse who was killed. They said she was at retirement age, and that she lived for her grandkids. They described her as someone who would always take charge.