Police search for missing 18-year-old in Lexington

Micah James Longstreet was last seen on July 3.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who's been missing for several days.

Officers say Micah James Longstreet left his home on July 3 and has not returned since. His family told the police they don't know where he went.

Lexington Police added there is concern for the man's safety because of a health condition.

Longstreet is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue athletic pants and a red shirt. Police say they believe he may not have shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alewine at 803-359-6260. Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:

PHONE TIP – Call the toll-free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372.)

WEB TIP – Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”