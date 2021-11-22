x
22-year-old University of South Carolina student reported missing

His father said he last heard from him as Michael Keen was walking home from a restaurant.
Credit: Columbia Police Department
Michael Keen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police are searching for a missing University of South Carolina student.

Officers are trying to locate 22-year-old Michael Benjamin Keen. Keen is a senior majoring in finance at the school. 

Police say the man was reported missing on Sunday. Investigators say Keen's father last heard from him after Keen said he was leaving J's Corner Restaurant and Bar to walk home. That business is located on Rosewood Drive near where it meets Bluff Road, a short distance away from the State Fairgrounds. 

No other details on the disappearance were immediately available. 

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. 

