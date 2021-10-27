Actor who plays Michael Myers in Halloween movie stops in Columbia

Actor James Jude Courtney made a stop at Harvest Hope Food in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Hollywood actor who is known for frightening his audience was in the Midlands to shine a light on hunger.

James Jude Courtney.--better known as *Michael Myers* from the Halloween movies--came to Harvest Hope Wednesday. Courtney has played the iconic slasher film villain in the last two Halloween movies, including the most recent, "Halloween Kills."

But on Wednesday, there was no scary business---he joined volunteers from the Harvest Hope and participated in a food collection drive thru.

"This is something that is very dear to my heart," he said. "Harvest hope does amazing work and the generous people in the Midlands in this community have been investing in harvest hope and investing in the community for a very long time"

For Courtney, this was a homecoming, as he was raised in Columbia and attended Lower Richland High School. He also graduated from the University of South Carolina. And the fight against hunger is something he feels passionately about.

"It breaks my heart that in the wealthiest country in the world millions of children go to bed hungry," he explained. "And if those children go to bed hungry every night their brains don't develop, they can't compete in school. if they can't compete in school they can't compete in the job market. so then they're doomed to a life of poverty and addiction and abuse and possibly incarceration."