Two middle school students 'drive stunned' by deputies during fight, charged with assault

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Two students at a Richland Two middle school have now been charged following a fight Monday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say the school resource officer (SRO) at E.L. Wright was informed that a fight was occurring in the hallway around 11:30 a.m. Monday. When he got to the scene, deputies say he saw two students actively fighting while two school staff members were trying to break them apart, unsuccessfully.

Deputies say the SRO "drive stunned" both students with his taser to stop them and gain control, which he did. In “drive stun” mode, the Taser reportedly works more like a conventional stun gun. According to Reuters, it doesn't cause paralysis but sends an electric jolt that causes intense pain. This mode often is used as a pain-compliance technique to get a resistant subject to abide by an officer’s orders.

Both students, 13-years-old, have been charged with third degree assault and battery, according to the sheriff's office. They were cleared by EMS and released to their parents.