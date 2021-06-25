Midlands animal shelters in need of foster parents

Animal shelters are overflowing with animals due to what they say is a foster shortage.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many Midlands animal shelters desperately need foster parents. Without the help of volunteers, they’re struggling to find room for animals and are asking for help.

Taylor Nastro has been fostering animals for the Columbia Animal Shelter for five tears. She's currently caring for three kittens: Tucker, Raven and Louis.

"The most rewarding part is watching them grow," Nastro said while playing with them. She added that she loves "being able to have animals and also be able to give back and help them."

While the three kittens get help from Taylor, dozens of other animals are stuck at the shelter without a foster of their own.

"We just need more," Victoria Riles, Superintendent of the Columbia Animal Shelter said to News19. She added that they’re experiencing a foster shortage worse than years prior.

"We’re just not getting as many sign-ups as we normally do and we’re having a hard time placing animals," Riles explained. "A lot of people were staying home and now they’re getting back to work so they just don’t have the time."

Other Midlands shelters like Pawmetto Lifeline and Final Victory Rescue told News19 they're also searching for foster parents.

Some may be forced to consider euthanizing animals if they have no place to put them, "which is another reason why fostering is so important to us: It literally saves," Riles said.

To foster with the Columbia Animal Shelter, applicants need to be 18, have a valid ID and fill out an application.

The shelter provides all the supplies fosters will need.

"You learn so much about how much an animal truly needs and how much time it takes up, but it’s so fun and it's overall so rewarding to do," said Taylor.

While Taylor watches Tucker, Raven and Louis grow, she encourages others to help a playful bunch of their own.