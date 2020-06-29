Midlands auto dealer Dick Dyer passes away

Dyer helped found a series of car dealership chains in the area.

Dick Dyer, the man whose name is very familiar to car buyers in the Midlands, has passed away.

His family says he died on Saturday. He was 91 years old.

His obituary said Dyer was born in West Virginia. He came to Columbia in 1969 where he established Dyer & Beck on North Main Street.

He eventually moved out to Two Notch Road and the family chain spun off into several dealerships.