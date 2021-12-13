Midlands churches, organizations readying to assist tornado-ravaged states

Once enabled, the South Carolina team will have nearly 2,000 trained volunteers to pull from.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Over the weekend, tornadoes ripped through the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

Here in the Midlands, faith communities are preparing to respond with assistance where they are needed.

The order of business at the South Carolina Baptist Convention's disaster relief department is prayer, financial help, then boots on the ground.

"The way Southern Baptist relief is set up, we have an agreement that no state goes into another state unless invited, because random volunteers showing up creates more disaster," said operations manager Sue Harmon.

Right now, they're in the first two stages as other Baptist Conventions sharing immediate borders with affected states struck by tornadoes are helping.

Once enabled, the South Carolina team will have nearly 2,000 trained volunteers to pull from.

For now, directors like Harmon have reached out to these volunteers to let them know they could be called on.

"People are very traumatized after a disaster of any kind, but a tornado is a different kind of trauma," Harmon said "So, chaplains are much needed to help with emotional and spiritual support during this time when people are just devastated."

As soon as they're called on, Harmon said they would reach out to leaders of their teams in the churches and then whatever response they get as far as people available, they would schedule teams of about 8-10 to bring relief.

These teams would carpool in a church vehicle or rented van. The SC Baptist Convention would try to get the first team there within one to two days and then send the other teams as available.

Other churches like Zion Lutheran in Lexington have reached out to their denomination's disaster ministry department, too.

"I think pooling resources with other people of faith who care about those in need, this will be the most effective way," said Nathan Gragg, Zion Lutheran church pastor.

Harmon and Graag say it's best for victims to get immediate financial help most right now as opposed to supplies.

That is, unless someone has a direct connection who has a direct need and can make the trip there to deliver those goods.

"Our faith compels us to come alongside them in any way we can," Gragg said.