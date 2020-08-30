Midlands community reflects on the legacy of Chadwick Boseman

Many people talked about the lessons Boseman taught them and how they believe he will be an inspiration for generations ahead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Recently, movie theaters have been able to open back up for the first time during the pandemic. Many people are heading back to watch new releases.

With unforgettable movies, comes the big names who star on the big screen. One name on everyone's mind as they returned to the theater on Saturday was Chadwick Boseman.

The actor, who was raised in the Upstate in Anderson County, passed away on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with cancer.

He was best known from for the lead role in Black Panther, which was the third highest grossing film in the U.S. all-time. He also portrayed Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

"My favorite movies from him were 42, Jackie Robinson. And when he played James Brown," said Aundrayll Creswell. "He drew me to him because of how his acting was with those two characters. How he actually nailed the script as he acted as those two characters."

While he'll be remembered for the roles he played, people will look back on the impact he made on society and the lessons people took away.

"To me, he's a legend," said Jerome Hampton. "The movies that he starred in is an inspiration to a lot of black folks and he's a true icon to the black community. Give you a lot of hope. In that way he was an inspiration to me."

"The first movie I'd ever seen him in was Black Panther. He was a good actor," said Quinton Melton. "Sorry for the family's loss. That shouldn't happen to nobody. I know he inspired a lot of people throughout his acting career."

Catherine Smith believes Boseman will be an inspiration for generations ahead.