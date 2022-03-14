A call for affordable housing, gun safety in the Midlands

More than 200 people from all religious backgrounds met to discuss solutions in reducing gun violence and improving affordable housing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 200 people from different religious backgrounds came together to rally for justice and change, proposing solutions for the affordable housing crisis and reducing incidents of gun violence.

Congregations believe the power of the church could lead to change here in the Midlands.

Deacon Dianna Deaderick from Episcopal Diocese of Upper SC saying, “The purpose is for justice in our community.”

In Richland County last year, 32 people were shot and killed, while eight people were fatally shot in Lexington County, according to the sheriffs' department.

Reverend Jackie Utley, Ascension Lutheran saying, “The biggest thing is the gun violence that we’re impacted by and there are of course some people I know that are effected by affordable housing.”

To help reduce fatal shootings, congregations want an evidence based gun violence reduction strategy implemented. Reverend Carey Grady from Reid Chapel AME saying, “We can’t address the problem, if we don’t understand the problem.”

Congregations also want Richland County to establish an affordable housing trust fund to help those making 50% or less of the average median income, saying they want Richland County Council to dedicate $10 million in ARPA funding as seed money .

Robynne Campbell, from Rehoboth Baptist saying, “There are 16,000 working families right now that cannot afford where they are living today.”

The congregations also want all law enforcement officers from Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department to be trained in crisis prevention.

Congregations from all dominations standing together, in a bid to get leaders to make a change. Reverend Utley saying, “To hold our city officials accountable, those in power and in charge to make changes.”

Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio says while an affordable housing trust fund is a good idea, there are a lot of details and questions still to be answered on how that would work.

In regards to gun violence Terracio says, the county can only take an indirect approach and support law enforcement.