COLUMBIA, S.C. — Area leaders came together virtually on Thursday or the Midlands coronavirus task force meeting.

Everyone from health agencies to public safety and government leaders discussed updates for their areas and ways to continue to keep the public safe during this pandemic.

"We got a lot of work to do together," Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

Local agencies across the Midlands worked together to give updates on COVID-19. State Epidemologist Linda Bell started off the zoom meeting with the latest numbers from DHEC related to the virus.

As of April 22, there have been 4,761 positive cases and 140 deaths in South Carolina.

Dr. Bell also said they have conducted more than 411,000 tests so far and the labs currently have no back logs.

"We're seeing an average of 162 new infections per day in the state, this is a slight decrease from an average of 180 new infections per day, and this is the plateau that has been given a lot of attention, but a plateau is not a downward trend," Bell said.

Bell said they are projecting to see a drop in cases of around 100 per day on April 26 and then another drop to 50 cases per day by May 5.

"We will only stay on track for those predictions if, and only if, the levels of social distancing are maintained," Bell said.

Other city leaders on the call said in Columbia, 220 small businesses have been funded, and additional $400,000 was added to their program.

"The businesses that have received these funds will be using these funds to primarily cover rent, lease payments, and pay roll expenses," one city official said.

Fort Jackson leaders were also on the call. They said they are using live streaming capabilities to connect with those outside of the base. They have COVID-19 testing capabilities on-site, and this week have started to receive new trainees again.

"A good news story is we have shipped over 3,000 soldiers with zero positives received on the other end," one Fort Jackson official said.

As far as hospitals go, Prisma Health officials said currently they have a total of 74 COVID-19 positive patients. 37 of which are in Columbia, but now they are starting to shift gears to focus on testing.

"We are seeing a slow downward trend over the last two weeks, so were pleased about that," Prisma Health President and CEO Mark O'Halla said. "We continue to do drive-thru testing across all of our organizations, Greenville, Columbia and Sumter, and we're starting to get ready to shift gears a little bit. We are in very good shape relative to anything that might happen, we are basically ready for anything. It looks like we are going to avoid the big surges we saw else where in the country, but we've kind of shifted gears now and were focusing more on testing."

Benjamin also mention there will be another meeting held on Friday with the COVID-19 disparity task force.