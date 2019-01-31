COLUMBIA, S.C. — A vulnerable adult suffered severe injuries at a local health-care facility after an alleged assault by an employee.

James E. Gray, 46, is charged with abuse of vulnerable adult.

According to an arrest warrant, Gray "grabbed the victim around his waist, picked him up and slammed him on the floor," at the Midlands Regional Center on January 6, 2018.

The victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the incident, Gray was a human services assistant at the center, which provides residential care and treatment for individuals with severe disabilities.

A witness observed the incident, and reported it to SLED.

Gray was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.