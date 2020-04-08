Festival of Trees canceled because of COVID-19

The annual fundraising event has been canceled because of concerns surrounding COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Prisma Children’s Hospital Festival of Trees has been canceled for 2020 because of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus.

According to the Palmetto Health Foundation, the event is on hiatus for 2020 because of COVID-19.

The Festival of Trees is a Prisma Health Midlands Foundation fundraising event that benefits the Midlands Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. The event happens prior to Thanksgiving and features a silent auction of decorated full size trees, tabletop trees, wreaths, menorahs and gifts.

2020 would have been the 31st annual celebration of the Festival of Trees.

Last year, the Festival of Trees donors and supporters raised more than $292,000, including in-kind donations, in 2019.