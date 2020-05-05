COLUMBIA, S.C. — One nonprofit in the Midlands is providing leadership and development opportunities to students.

Multiplying Good, which is the parent company of Students in Action, is a high school leadership development program that is in several different school districts in South Carolina, including Richland One, Lexington One, Lexington Four, and Lexington-Richland District Five.

Kathryn Bishop, a junior at Spring Hill High School, says being a part of Multiplying Good has made her a better person.

“I walked into high school not really knowing anyone and not having any friends and now I have a huge heart for service," Bishop says. "It has taught me how to lead a program and just care about the community and other people.”

Multiplying Good also partners with other organizations and community leaders to promote and recognize outstanding community service.

In the midst of the current COVID19 Pandemic, the organization say a donation will give students more opportunities down the line.

“Our program is currently free, so this is something that is important, we want to expand in different high schools," says Ashlee Tolbert, Program Director, Multiplying Good. "We are working with students who are going to fix the needs of the people because they are service oriented people and also the leaders of our future.”

If you would like to donate to Multiplying good, head over to https://www.midlandsgives.org/StudentsInAction.