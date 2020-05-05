COLUMBIA, S.C. — One local non-profit is making a difference for individuals experiencing mental illness.

Work in Progress, a non-profit based in Richland and Lexington Counties, is providing mental health support and employment opportunities to individuals experiencing a mental illness.

With the current COVID-19 pandemic impacting so many in the Midlands, experts say people with mental illness may be dealing with stronger symptoms.

Amy Jolly, who works with Work in Progress, they are there to provide emotional support and encouragement to those individuals.

“During this time period, all of us have had moments when we have not felt quite like ourselves," Jolly says "We find that employment is a great way to enhance a person's mental health, it provides a reason for someone to continue, it provides hopefulness."

If you are interested in donating to Work in progress, head over to https://www.midlandsgives.org/work-in-progress-inc.

Your donation to Work in Progress will also be matched by the Central Carolina Community Foundation.