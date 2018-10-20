On Saturday, seven Columbia homeowners received free home repairs.

This was a part of the nonprofit organization Home Work's of America's 'fall blitz' initiative to help as many people who qualify to get help.

The organization offers free home repair services to those with low income, disabled and elderly all while mentoring the youth who volunteer.

"There are a lot of folks out there that don't have the means for help and it provides a very scary situation for elderly folks in our community," Home Works Executive Director Joe Huggins said. "We want to do our part... to help."

Barbara Adams was one of the homeowners who received help on Saturday.

"Oh, I'm just overwhelmed," Adams said. "It's just so amazing that people can take time out from their busy activities and day-to-day to help other people," Adams said. "The work that they did when they came out... I'm extremely happy about it."

To qualify the following requirements must be met:

The home to be repaired must have been owned and occupied by the homeowner for at least five years. The homeowner must intend to live in the home for at least five more years. Applicants may own no other real properties to qualify. Applicants may not be renters or landlords. The homeowner must meet income requirements -- all adults must be on passive income (Social Security, SSi, disability or retirement pension). Total household income may not exceed the HUD income Guideline for very low income.

Adams applied and was approved soon after. On Saturday, her wish for help came true. She had locks replaced, painting done, and plumbing repairs taken care of.

"It didn't cost me anything and I thank the Lord for that," Adams said.

