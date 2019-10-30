COLUMBIA, S.C. —

Richland County

Richland Two Community Halloween Celebration
October 31: 4 - 7 p.m.
R2i2 Conference Center
Richland Two Community Halloween Celebration

Event in Columbia, SC by Richland School District Two and R2i2 Conference Center on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 364 people interested and 56 people going.
Not-so-Spooky Halloween Stroll

October 31, 3-5 p.m.

Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia and participating locations

Ghoul's Night In: Movie and treats

Make gourmet caramel apples and watch Hocus Pocus at the Richland Library's Main location, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia

Event for teens

Halloween Hoopla
October 31: 4 - 8 p.m.
EdVenture Children's Museum
FREE for children; $5 for adults
Halloween Hoopla

Event in Columbia, SC by EdVenture Children's Museum on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 3.9K people interested and 383 people going.
Trunk or Treat With The Beat & Richland County Sheriff's Dept.
October 31: 6- 8 p.m.
2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia
FREE
Trunk or Treat With The Beat
Trunk or Treat With The Beat

Causes event by The Beat Columbia on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 971 people interested and 189 people going.
Halloween Festival hosted by Dutch Fork Fire Rescue
October 31: 5 - 9 p.m.
10727 Broad River Rd, Irmo
FREE
DFFR Halloween Festival - 2019
DFFR Halloween Festival - 2019

Causes event by Dutch Fork Fire Rescue on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 191 people interested and 75 people going.
Lexington County

Batesburg-Leesville Halloween on Main
October 31: 6 - 8 p.m.
Main Street, Leesville District
FREE
Batesburg-Leesville's Halloween on Main
Batesburg-Leesville's Halloween on Main

Event in Batesburg-Leesville, SC by Town of Batesburg-Leesville on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 875 people interested and 173 people going.
Calhoun County

Halloween Carnival
October 31: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County Library
FREE
Halloween Carnival

Event in Saint Matthews, SC by Calhoun County Library on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 112 people interested.
Halloween Drop-In
October 31: 4 - 8 p.m.
Calhoun County Emergency Management, 201 Mill Street
FREE

Halloween Drop-In

Party event in Saint Matthews, SC by Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency - SC and Calhoun County EMS - SC on Thursday, October 31 2019
Clarendon County

City of Manning Treat Stop

October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.

Manning Fire & Police Department, 38 W Boyce Street

Post by ClarendonCounty.

Summterton Spooktacular

October 31: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Charles Allen Ridgeway Park

Fairfield County 

Halloween Spooktacular
October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.
Fairfield County Library
FREE
Halloween Spooktacular

Event in Winnsboro, SC by Fairfield County Library on Thursday, October 31 2019
Trunk or Treat Winnsboro

October 31: 6-7:30 p.m.

Gordon Memorial UMC, 502 Fifth St, Winnsboro

FREE event, food for sale

Kershaw County 

Halloween at Historic Camden
October 31: 6 - 9 p.m.
Historic Camden
FREE
Halloween at Historic Camden

Event in Camden, SC by Historic Camden on Saturday, October 26 2019 with 3.7K people interested and 315 people going.
House of 1000 Goats KIDS Halloween Farm Tour
October 31: 5 - 8 p.m.
Goat Daddy's Farm, Elgin
$5 General Admission
House of 1000 Goats KIDS Halloween Farm Tour!
House of 1000 Goats KIDS Halloween Farm Tour!

Event in Elgin, SC by Goat Daddy's Farm on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 827 people interested and 49 people going.
Newberry County 

Newberry Hospital: Safe Kids Halloween

October 31, 6-8 p.m.

Newberry Memorial, 2669 Kinard St, Newberry, SC

Orangeburg County 

Trunk or Treat with Orangeburg County Fire District
October 31: 6- 8 p.m.
EMS Headquarters, 1558 Ellis Avenue
FREE
Orangeburg County Fire District
Orangeburg County Fire District

If you are looking for a safe place to trick or treat please come out and join our partners at Orangeburg County EMS!
Saluda County 

Saluda County Sheriff's Office Annual Trunk Or Treat
October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.
Saluda Recreation Complex

Event in Saluda, SC by Saluda County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 31 2019
Sumter County 

Halloween Trunk or Treat hosted by Sumter Police Department
October 31: 6 - 8 p.m.
Crosswell Drive Park
FREE
Halloween Trunk or Treat
Halloween Trunk or Treat

Event in Sumter, SC by Sumter Police Department on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 580 people interested and 125 people going.
Halloween Spooktakular
October 31: 4 - 6 p.m.
SumterCounty Library - Wesmark Branch
FREE
Halloween Spooktakular

Party event in Sumter, SC by Sumter County Library on Thursday, October 31 2019 with 244 people interested and 25 people going.
Trunk or Treat at CCTC
October 31: 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Central Carolina Community College - Building M400, Room, M401
FREE
Trunk or Treat at CCTC!

Event in Sumter, SC by Central Carolina Technical College on Tuesday, October 29 2019 with 808 people interested and 166 people going.
Book-O-Ween
October 31: 4 - 6 p.m.
McElveen Library, Shaw Air Force Base
FREE
Book-O-Ween

Literature event in Shaw Air Force Base, SC by McElveen Library and 20th Force Support Squadron on Thursday, October 31 2019
Halloween at Shaw Main Exchange
October 31: 4 p.m.
Shaw AFB BX
FREE

Halloween at Shaw Main Exchange

Party event in Sumter, SC by Exchange (Shaw AFB, SC) on Thursday, October 31 2019
