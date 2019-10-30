COLUMBIA, S.C. —
Richland County
Richland Two Community Halloween Celebration
October 31: 4 - 7 p.m.
R2i2 Conference Center
Not-so-Spooky Halloween Stroll
October 31, 3-5 p.m.
Richland Library Main, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia and participating locations
Ghoul's Night In: Movie and treats
Make gourmet caramel apples and watch Hocus Pocus at the Richland Library's Main location, 1431 Assembly Street, Columbia
Event for teens
Halloween Hoopla
October 31: 4 - 8 p.m.
EdVenture Children's Museum
FREE for children; $5 for adults
Trunk or Treat With The Beat & Richland County Sheriff's Dept.
October 31: 6- 8 p.m.
2500 Decker Blvd, Columbia
FREE
Halloween Festival hosted by Dutch Fork Fire Rescue
October 31: 5 - 9 p.m.
10727 Broad River Rd, Irmo
FREE
Lexington County
Batesburg-Leesville Halloween on Main
October 31: 6 - 8 p.m.
Main Street, Leesville District
FREE
Calhoun County
Halloween Carnival
October 31: 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County Library
FREE
Halloween Drop-In
October 31: 4 - 8 p.m.
Calhoun County Emergency Management, 201 Mill Street
FREE
Clarendon County
October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.
Manning Fire & Police Department, 38 W Boyce Street
October 31: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Charles Allen Ridgeway Park
Fairfield County
Halloween Spooktacular
October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.
Fairfield County Library
FREE
October 31: 6-7:30 p.m.
Gordon Memorial UMC, 502 Fifth St, Winnsboro
FREE event, food for sale
Kershaw County
Halloween at Historic Camden
October 31: 6 - 9 p.m.
Historic Camden
FREE
House of 1000 Goats KIDS Halloween Farm Tour
October 31: 5 - 8 p.m.
Goat Daddy's Farm, Elgin
$5 General Admission
Newberry County
Newberry Hospital: Safe Kids Halloween
October 31, 6-8 p.m.
Newberry Memorial, 2669 Kinard St, Newberry, SC
Orangeburg County
Trunk or Treat with Orangeburg County Fire District
October 31: 6- 8 p.m.
EMS Headquarters, 1558 Ellis Avenue
FREE
Saluda County
Saluda County Sheriff's Office Annual Trunk Or Treat
October 31: 5 - 7 p.m.
Saluda Recreation Complex
Sumter County
Halloween Trunk or Treat hosted by Sumter Police Department
October 31: 6 - 8 p.m.
Crosswell Drive Park
FREE
Halloween Spooktakular
October 31: 4 - 6 p.m.
SumterCounty Library - Wesmark Branch
FREE
Trunk or Treat at CCTC
October 31: 5:30 - 7 p.m.
Central Carolina Community College - Building M400, Room, M401
FREE
Book-O-Ween
October 31: 4 - 6 p.m.
McElveen Library, Shaw Air Force Base
FREE
Halloween at Shaw Main Exchange
October 31: 4 p.m.
Shaw AFB BX
FREE
