Juneteenth events happening around the Midlands

Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Juneteenth, short for June Nineteenth, commemorates the events of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform slaves that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

The day became a federal holiday on June 16, 2021. Before that it had been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.

In 2022, Juneteenth fall on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and is a federal holiday according to the Office of Personnel Management. Most federal employees will receive the following Monday as a day off of work.

If you're looking for a way to commemorate Juneteenth, consider some these events happening around the Midlands.

Columbia Museum of Art, Columbia: The museum is offering free admission and you can take a guided tour of the Black art in the collection at 1 p.m.. Self-guided tours are available all day from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

EdVenture, Columbia: The children's museum will have story tellers, a live painting demonstration by Gullah artist Amira Farris from noon to 4 p.m. Events are free with paid admission.

Juneteenth Celebration in Hopkins: Juneteenth celebrations in Hopkins begin at 2 p.m. and go until 6 p.m. The free events include exhibits, food vendors, tours of the Congaree National Park and live music will be on hand. The event is free and will be at the Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop in Hopkins.

History with the Elders, Irmo: The Town of Irmo is working alongside the South Carolina Juneteenth Freedom Fest to host the second annual History with the Elders celebration on June 15, 2022. Enjoy an outdoor self-guided exhibit including presentations, artifacts, photography, stories, and more. The event is free to the public.

Newberry Juneteenth, Newberry: The City of Newberry will hold its second annual Newberry Juneteenth on Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Downtown Newberry. The festival will feature an entertainment stage, food court, vendors, children’s activities, and artworks that highlight the talent of Newberry.

6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival, Columbia: On Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, the 6th Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival will be held at Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The event will go from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be vendors, bounce houses, fire trucks, EMS, police cars, food trucks, national recording artists, local talent, a fashion show, carnival and a job fair.

On Monday, June 20, the SC Juneteenth Freedom Fest Parade will be held on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Juneteenth Celebration in Orangeburg: In Orangeburg, events will begin at 1 p.m. and go to 7 p.m. Festivities will begin with a parade down Russell Street and then festivities continue at the fairgrounds.