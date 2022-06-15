Midlands Juneteenth celebrations

Celebrated first on June 19, 1866 as the first time Blacks were thought of as free people.

If you haven't heard of Juneteenth you may not be alone.

The celebration, on June 19, commemorates the events of June 19, 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform sales that the Civil War has ended and that they were free.

The day became a federal holiday on June 16, 2021. Before that it had been a state holiday in Texas since 1980.

Juneteenth National Independence Day falls on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and is a federal holiday according to the Office of Personnel Management. Most federal employees will receive the following Monday as a day off of work.

Some celebrations in Columbia and surrounding areas are as follows:

Free admission to the Columbia Museum of Art and at 1 pm you can take a guided tour of the Black art in the collection. Self-guided tours are available all day from 10am-6pm.

EdVenture will have story tellers, a live painting demonstration by Gullah artist Amira Farris from noon-4pm and events are free with paid admission.

Juneteenth celebrations in Hopkins begin at 2pm and go till 6pm. The free events will feature exhibits, food vendors, tours of the Congaree National park and live music will be on hand. The event is free and will be at the Harriet Barber House at 116 Barberville Loop, Hopkins.