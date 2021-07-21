"I didn't feel like I deserved it," says $300K lottery winner

The Midlands man buys three scratch off tickets and one is the big winner.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands man's wallet is a lot heavier after playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

After a few tough years a Midlands man says his luck changed when he played the Lottery at the Corner Pantry in Pelion and won $300,000.

The winner, who does not wish to be identified, stopped at the store on Pine St. and bought two scratch-offs winning $10. He says something told him to go back in the store and get another ticket.

That $10 ticket won him the six-figure payday.

“It was an emotional moment for me,” the winner described. “I didn’t feel like I deserved it. I am so grateful.”

As for his plans, the winner says he wants a normal life. “I’m the same person I was before I bought the ticket,” he said.

The Pelion player overcame odds of 1 in 900,000 to leave four top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the $10 Golden 10s game.