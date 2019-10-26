COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday, October 26 is National Drug Take Back Day, and different law enforcement agencies in the Midlands are participating in the event.

The Columbia Police Department is participating in the National Prescription Take Back Day event set for this Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

CPD is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in an effort to provide safe venues for citizens to properly dispose of unwanted and unused prescription medicines.

Only pills and patches will be accepted, no liquids or needles.

For the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations

The Irmo Police Department is also participating in the day and will be taking back unwanted drugs at 1230 Columbia Avenue in Irmo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department, along with the Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC) will also be participating on Saturday.

More information can be found on the Drug Enforcement Administration website.

You can safely drop off your medications at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Columbia Police Headquarters | #1 Justice Square (803) 545-3500

Walmart | 1326 Bush River Road | (803) 750-3097

Busby Street Community Center | 5212 Farrow Road

Columbiana Centre | 100 Columbiana Circle

CVS Pharmacy | 5608 Sunset Blvd./US-378

Walgreens | 5220 Sunset Blvd./US-378

Irmo Police Department | 1230 Columbia Avenue in Irmo, S.C.

For other locations in your area check here.

Studies show that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained by family and friends, including those from home medicine cabinets.

For more information on the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day call toll-free 1-800-882-9539 or visit DEATakeBackDay.com