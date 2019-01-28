COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands program is seeking people who have been in prison and are looking for employment.

REEMERGE is having a call for employees on Friday February 1 from 8:30AM-5:30pm at 1515 Richland street. Any person who has been formerly incarcerated is registered with SC WORKS and is now seeking employment is invited to attend. Applicants will be screened for employment on site.

REEMERGE is a 6-12 month program that says it uses coaching and entrepreneurship to assist in looking for employment. The staff coordinates all job placement and work experience.

The group is funded by a grant from the US Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.

If you want more information you are invited to call Tony Lawton at 803-722-1776 or Nicole H. Holland at 903-722-1775.