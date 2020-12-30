Midlands restaurants prep for New Year's Eve

Several restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations with safety precautions in place.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New Year’s Eve is on Thursday, and the pandemic isn’t stopping celebrations.

Health officials are warning against large gatherings, but many restaurants are planning events that they say will be safe to attend.

"We’re just trying to create a good vibe, let people have an outlet to enjoy something. This year has been really difficult," said co-owner of The District, Sunnshyne Harris.

The downtown Columbia restaurant is hosting an event that Harris said will have COVID-19 precautions in place.

"Luckily, we have booths that are kind of quarantined off. So, we’re trying to limit it to small groups of people in those booths," Harris said.

They're also limiting capacity to around 70 people New Year’s Eve and will provide face masks and hand sanitizer.

The District isn’t the only place hosting a celebration. Ads on Eventbrite show several New Year's Eve events across the Midlands.

An event in Chapin is advertising a midnight champagne toast, despite South Carolina’s 11pm 'Last Call Order'. The order prohibits restaurants and bars from serving alcohol after 11pm.

Harris said The District will be open until 12:30am on Thursday. Guests will be able to toast with something sparkly at midnight – but it won’t be alcoholic.

"Everyone wants to watch the countdown and toast to the new year, so we’re going to try to be creative and hopefully people will participate like that," she said.

Another COVID-19 restriction prohibits events from exceeding 250 people or 50 percent of a venue’s capacity. Governor McMaster put out a reminder of the restriction Tuesday ahead of the big night.

Events may exceed 250 guests if they’ve received an exemption from the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The agency told News19:

“An exception approval for an event with more than 250 attendees is based on the outlined ability to comply and operate with applicable sanitation, social distancing and hygiene guidelines outlined by the CDC, DHEC or other state or federal public health officials.”