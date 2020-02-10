Making history: 5 Midlands Scouts among first females in U.S. to earn Eagle Scout rank

Five young women from the Midlands are among the very first females in the nation to earn the the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Revered for more than a century, the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has been an iconic recognition exclusively for young men, often called, “The Ph.D. of Boyhood.” Now, five young women from the Midlands have changed all that by becoming among the very first females in the nation to earn the organization’s highest honor.

The groundbreaking Eagle Scouts are Cameron Caulk of West Columbia, Reagan Millman and Madelyn Ridley of Lexington, and Carolina Franklin and Ava Phelps of Columbia.

Each of the young women completed her final Eagle Scout requirement on Thursday night, the first date of eligibility for females to earn the rank, by passing a board of review conducted by area Scout leaders.

“These remarkable young people have made history and we are excited for them,” said Doug Stone, Scout Executive of the Indian Waters Council of the BSA, which serves the Midlands. “Just as all Eagles before them, they have earned every bit of the award through a very high level of commitment, leadership, service, and skill and character development, Stone said.

Achieving the BSA’s highest honor includes serving in leadership roles in the troop, showing Scout spirit, leading others in a major community service project, and earning at least 21 merit badges. Last year, the Indian Waters Council presented a record 169 Eagle Scout awards to young men from throughout the region.