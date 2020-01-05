COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is slowly starting back up as businesses begin reopening.

Hemingway’s Music Pub in Irmo served tables on their patio today after the town passed a resolution to open up outdoor spaces of restaurants.

People were at every open table taking full advantage of the service.

Belk in Sandhill opened as well. Shoppers were given handouts and directions upon entering the building. The parking lot was fairly empty at first but began getting busier once the store opened at noon.

The Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission has opened up trails and green spaces at their parks starting Friday.

People were out walking their dogs, riding bikes and scooters, enjoying the outdoors.

Saluda Shoals Park Director Mark Baker says safety is their number one priority in returning to normal, “Right now we’re looking at state and federal guidelines just to do what’s safe for the public," Baker continues, "So, we’re just taking baby steps right now and we’re going to start with trails and green space just to give people an opportunity to get outside.”

The dog park and playgrounds are still closed but Saluda Shoals offers 10 miles of trails for you to take advantage of.

