Midlands teachers react to Texas shooting

Teachers across the nation are still trying to comprehend what happened at Robb Elementary this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Teachers across the Midlands are still trying to comprehend and process what happened in Texas this week.

Tragedy struck Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday.

At least 21 people, including 19 children, were killed in a shooting, according to law enforcement officials. Several others, both students and adults, are being treated for injuries.

Here in South Carolina, many believe more needs to be done now to protect students before similar tragedies occur here.

Mike Burgess is an AP U.S. History teacher at River Bluff High school. The veteran teacher says schools were once a safe place, now he’s asking, could that happen here?

“I’ve been teaching since 1995, so the majority of my 27 years in the shadow of Columbine, then Sandy Hook and Parkland and of course Elementary this week," said Burgess.

He went on to say, “It raises the question, when is it going to be our time.”

Describing what it was like to go back to school the day after the shooting, saying, “The day after the shooting was extraordinarily tough.”

He says it’s a heavy feeling knowing no school is safe from violence, saying, “Comes across my mind, is this going to be the year.”

Patrick Kelly from the Palmetto State Teachers Association says while teachers and students undergo regular safety drills, but says it’s not enough.

“Nowhere in this country immune or somehow shielded from the heartbreak we’re seeing play out in Texas," said Kelly.

According to the State Department of Education, active shooter training drills for schools are conducted in person and virtually by SLED.

Burgess saying all schools in the state need protection, saying, “Every school should have, in every district in this state should have a fully trained, qualified School Resource officer.”