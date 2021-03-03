Midlands Tech won't recommend a tuition increase for 2021

Dr. Ron Rhames said the administration will be recommending that they do not plan an increase for the fall.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a recommendation from the SC Technical College System, Midlands Tech will not recommend a tuition increase for Fall 2021.

The Technical College System in South Carolina recommended Wednesday that none of these campuses should increase tuition this fall.

"What the Technical College System recommended is consistent with our policy to make tuition affordable and accessible for our students," said Dr. Ron Rhames, president of Midlands Tech. Though the Midlands Technical College Commission makes official tuition rate changes, Rhames said the administration will be recommending that they do not plan an increase for the fall.

"These times have definitely been really difficult for a lot of people, so I think that no tuition should increase. If anything, it should decrease for sure," said Katie Schwarz, an art student at Midlands Technical College, one of the 16 technical schools in the state.

"It's very important that we keep education cost-effective and accessible, and so by having this affordability and accessibility mentality, we've always kept tuition and fees low," Dr. Rhames said.

In a full statement, Dr. Rhames said:

MTC is aligned with the S.C. Tech College system and we work every day toward making education accessible and affordable for families in Fairfield, Lexington and Richland Counties. We are focused on how to best prepare individuals too become part of the State's workforce, filling the in-demand, skills-based and high-paying jobs that are out there.

Each Spring, our administration makes a recommendation to our Commission, who then decides on the tuition rate. Right now, our team is planning for the next budget year and we have no plans to recommend an increase.

As a reminder, MTC has been under a tuition freeze since June 2020. Our students can save up to $40,000 per year on tuition and fees by attending MTC instead of other in-state colleges and universities.