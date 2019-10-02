NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say a Midlands toddler is dead after being struck and killed on a road in Newberry County Saturday.

20-month-old Madden James Madray of Prosperity was struck and killed while crossing a road in Newberry County Saturday, according to Newberry County coroner Laura Kneece.

The accident happened on Macedonia Church Road near Wheeland Road, about 3 miles north of Prosperity, around 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Southerland.

Southerland says the driver of a 2002 Chevrolet SUV was traveling east on Macedonia Church Road when Madray entered the roadway and was struck. The child died at the scene, according to Sutherland. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt was not injured.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County coroner continue to investigate the accident.