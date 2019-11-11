COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today is Veterans Day; a time to honor military veterans who bravely served our country.

There are several celebrations in the Midlands to honor heroes that call the Palmetto State home.

LEXINGTON COUNTY

VFW Post #8738 will open its new Memorial Walk to commemorate each war or conflict, foreign or domestic that the United States has been engaged in since 1776.

The grand opening will be held at 11 Monday morning.

The memorial is located on the grounds of the VFW Post on 424 Cedarcrest Drive in Lexington.

RICHLAND COUNTY

The City of Columbia will host its 41st Annual Veterans Day Parade Monday, November 11.

It will begin at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Sumter and Laurel Streets before traveling south on Sumter St and ending at Pendelton St near the State House.

Columbia Police officers will barricade several intersections along the parade route on Monday. In particular, Sumter Street between Hampton and Lady Streets will close at 7:30 a.m. for set up; and Assembly Street between Richland and Sumter Streets.

This year's grand marshals will be representatives from the Great American Defense Community.

The parade is known as one of the larges in the Southeast.

SUMTER COUNTY

In Sumter, the annual Veterans Parade will be held at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main and Bartlette Streets.

The parade will then head north down Main Street, take a right onto Calhoun Street, before making a right on Harvin Street. The parade ends at the Sumter County Judicial Center.

Following the parade will be the annual Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of the Sumter county Courthouse on 141. N. Main Street. Immediately following the ceremony, there will be a "meet and greet" on the back lawn of the courthouse.

