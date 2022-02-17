Sweet pandemic career change: Kia Brown opens The Sweet Shop in Columbia

When the pandemic changed the world, Kia Brown knew she didn't want to be chained to a desk anymore. So, she opened her own bakery near Rosewood Drive.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The pandemic has changed the "norm" for everyone, and for many people, that meant making a career change.

"Help wanted" and "now hiring" signs line the streets as many businesses struggle to find staff to keep their doors open.

News 19's Andrea Mock took a closer look at the workforce issues in our state and what they are calling the big churn.

You are never too late to start over, and for many Americans, the pandemic was that time.

When the pandemic changed the world, Kia Brown knew she didn't want to be chained to a desk anymore. So, she traded her spreadsheets for an icing spreader and opened up The Sweet Shop Bakery on Rosewood Drive.

"I was talking and I said, 'Guys, know what I want to be when I grow up?' They said "OK,' Brown said. "I was really scared to say something, but my dad's reaction was, 'Let's do it.'"

And Kia isn't alone.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) calls it "the big churn." In 2020, somewhere between 60,000 and 90,000 workers quit their jobs every month."

During the peak month, in February of 2020, close to 90,000 workers gave their notice.

Erica Von Nessen, research economist with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, says the big churn doesn't mean folks stopped working altogether. Instead, the pandemic made folks re-evaluate.

"It's not the case that people are quitting completely," Von Nessen said. "They are maybe moving up in the chain or finding other opportunities, maybe shuffling the deck a bit."

"Some people are ready to move on to better hours, flexible pay ... surge in opportunities ... find what fits best for their families," Von Nessen said.

It's not a trend Von Nessen expects to end any time soon.

Companies are paying more to keep their workers, which will continue to entice others to leave.

"The demand for workers is out there," Von Nessen said. "That's put upward pressure on wages. I can make $2 more, let me try that opportunity out."

But, Kia Brown knows this time around, she is in the right place and her future is sweet.

"I could have the worst day and made cookies and accomplish a set and said, 'Wow, this is great,'" Brown said. "And then when I hand them over, they are crying, and I'm crying."

Officials at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce say the trend will continue. As more companies compete for workers, salaries will increase.