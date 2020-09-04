BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — You may have started to hear the term RVs 4 MDs.

It's starting to become a national effort to help connect front line health care workers and first responders who are in need of a place to safely quarantine with someone who willing to lend their RV.

A Blythewood woman, who is also a retired nurse, is offering her RV to someone in need.

"It's a hard time for us all right now," Georgia Tempesco said.

Tempesco is trying to help out those on the front lines.

"RVers are special people and they want to give and want to help," Tempesco said.

After seeing RVs 4 MDs in other states, a nation wide effort offering front line workers a temporary place to stay, Tempesco followed suit. She and her husband offered their RV on her Facebook page.

Georgia Tempesco We have a 36' ft RV that we would like to let a front line HERO use that has to be separated from their family. We are in Blythewood, SC but we will bring it to you if you are not too far away.

"My husband and I are both Navy health care veterans and, so we know what it's like to be on the front lines and away from your families, and so we thought this would be a good way to help those that may be in need," Tempesco said. "We know what a sacrifice these heroes are making for us and to keep us safe."

Tempesco hopes her post inspires others to help out if they can.

"I just hope that we can help someone who is need that has to be separated from their family, but can still be close by," Tempesco said. "I think people want to help people and I think that's just in our genetics. I think that everybody that has an RV will want to loan it out."

Tempesco is located in Blythewood, but said she is willing to meet someone in need if they are not too far. And as a retired nurse, she has one piece of advice to those on the front lines.

"Just take care of yourself," Tempesco said. "You have to take care of yourself first before you can take care of others. We need you desperately and you are heroes for what you do, it's amazing."

Tempesco said if you are in need of her RV the best way to contact her is through Facebook.

For more information on RVs 4 MDs, click here.