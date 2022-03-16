Midlands YMCA's partner with USC Parkinson's foundation to launch program for newly diagnosed Parkinson's patients

In addition to receiving a free YMCA membership through this program, those eligible will also have access to educational resources about Parkinson's disease.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Orangeburg YMCA joins other YMCA's throughout the Midlands in partnering with the USC Parkinson's foundation and Prisma Health to offer the Parkinson's Disease Resources Education Vitality (PRDEV+) program.

It's a program that is being offered to newly diagnosed Parkinson's patients and their care partners.

“It’s very well established that exercise is hugely beneficial for all of us but specifically there are benefits for individuals living with Parkinson’s disease and managing symptoms of the disease itself," said USC clinical associate professor Alicia Flach.

In addition to receiving a free YMCA membership through this program, those eligible will also have access to educational resources about the disease.

People who have been diagnosed with Parkinson's within the past 5.5 years could qualify.

“Typically it’s described as a movement disorder which a lot of people might understand as seeing people that might have a tremor or changes in their walking," said Flach.

Flach says some patients also experience non-motor symptoms from the disease and exercise has great benefits for both.

“The benefit of exercise is that exercise improves and helps manage both motor symptoms that are more commonly seen and non motor symptoms that people with Parkinson’s disease might experience," she said.

The program will support an additional 24 families for a six month period at the YMCA's different branches throughout the Midlands.

People who are deemed eligible for the program will be selected through a pre-screening.