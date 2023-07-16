Church celebrates 120 years by reflecting on its fruitful past

The church has seen a global pandemic, civil rights and other historic events.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local church met a huge milestone on Sunday, celebrating 120 years of service in the greater Columbia area.

"The mission was organized by Rev. J. Witherspoon in 1903," one member read at the celebration.

Chappelle Memorial AME Church is known as a pillar in Columbia. Reverend Lottie Evans would know. She's been a member her whole life.

"My family started in this church way back in the 1920s. I think it was, and I've been an active member for all that time," Evans said.

This church has survived the end of Reconstruction, civil rights, and now a global pandemic. The Rev. Michael Buckson, the lead pastor of the church, said it provided a safe space for Black people in those eras.

"Chappelle is a historic church; it has always been the center of activity as far as civil rights and in this community. The very first Martin Luther King celebration - that day was done here at Chappelle," he said.

What's the secret to 120 years? Reverend Buckson said it's a higher power.

"By faith. There are a lot of members of this church who have now gone to sleep in Jesus, who made what we enjoyed today possible. They were people of faith who believed this church would grow," Buckson said.

Members of the church aren't the only ones who recognized the milestone. City leaders like Councilman Edward McDowell and Mayor Rickennman showed support.

"I wanted to thank you on behalf of 139,000 residents of Columbia. Keep doing what you're doing; keep bringing people in here because it's good to see a church full," Rickennman said.