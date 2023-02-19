Home in northeastern Richland County heavily damaged by fire

The siding of another home also suffered damage in the fire.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a home in northeastern Richland County sustained significant damage in a fire that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Frasier Fir Lane - an address in the Commons at Winchester subdivision roughly 2.5 miles northwest of Pontiac.

Authorities said the home itself was already burning heavily when the first crews arrived. The fire was also intense enough that crews were concerned it may threaten other nearby homes.

Crews were ultimately able to get the fire under control and there were no injuries reported. However, a neighboring home did suffer damage to its siding from the heat.