Midlands breaking records for new businesses

If you feel like you've seen new businesses popping up everywhere, you're not wrong.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you feel like you've seen new businesses popping up everywhere, you're not wrong. The US Chamber of Commerce said Richland County is among the top 3 percent of counties in the country for starting a business.

Last year more than 1,500 businesses registered with the South Carolina Department of Revenue. According to the Secretary of State, that's a fraction of the record-breaking numbers in South Carolina.

‘Throwback Outpost,’ a consignment shop in Forest Acres, is part of this boom. The shop opened on Beltline Boulevard in January.

“Opening your business should just be a matter of the anxiety of you personally opening a business," owner Bryan Kerouac said.

Kerouac said in Richland County, the process to open his shop was painless.

“You went to the city, the City of Forest Acres, they said here’s what we need, here’s what we need for inspections," Kerouac said. "You draw the plans out. Here’s what you need for the business license and all of that. They spelled everything out for you."

According to South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond, during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the state broke records for the number of business filings.

“The last two years, the Secretary of State’s office has received number of business filings," Hammond said. "Last year, we received close to 100,000 business filings.”

Hammond said this due, in part, to access to resources.

“Because of our online filing, we actually broke a record during COVID. We attribute that to the fact that we were able to set up remotely and have the paperwork process," Hammond said. "90% of our filings during that time were online."

David Grillo owns Boca Grande Burritos. He’s a first-time business owner, and he said this process put his fears aside.

“I had never done it before, so it was pretty new to me," Grillo said. "It wasn’t difficult at all. It was very simple. It was a lot simpler and less painless than I thought it would."