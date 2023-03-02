Parents call for more training in mental health for law enforcement

The group is also calling for body camera footage transparency.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A call to action at the state house, families requested training and more transparency from law enforcement

“It is difficult standing here today, to be talking about police reform that’ we’ve been talking about for years now," Brenda Murphy with the South Carolina NAACP said.

On Friday, she along with some mothers of people who died during interactions with police spoke at a press conference calling for more transparency with body camera footage and training for law enforcement in responding to calls where a person might be experiencing mental health episodes.

“Those individuals that are mentally ill getting killed because the right person didn’t come to their house to de-escalate the situation. We have got to look at mental health needs in our state," Murphy said.

Newberry Sheriff Lee Foster said officers receive training on how to respond to calls where subjects might be experiencing a mental health crisis. He said the Newberry Sherriff's department is assisted by mental health professionals when responding to those calls.

“We can get advice from. She can actually see people not only here but out in the field,” Foster.

The group also called for transparency with the release of the bodycam video.