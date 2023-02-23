County officials holding town hall over possible rezoning of three northeast Richland properties

Before the rezoning can actually happen, an ordinance amending the zoning map has to pass three readings by a majority vote.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Proposed rezoning could allow significant changes to a handful of properties in northeastern Richland County. On Monday, residents near those locations will get a chance to learn more about future plans.

County Councilmember Gretchen Barron of District 7 will hold a community town hall meeting alongside county officials at 6 p.m. at the Richland County Adult Activity Center located at 7494 Parklane Road where developers and locals can meet.

The largest of the three proposed changes would include a 78-acre section of land located along Hardscrabble Road near El Hunter Road. The county is looking at rezoning the area from light industrial to residential, single-family high-density.

Elsewhere, at 2630 Clemson Road, developers are hoping to have four acres rezoned from residential, single-family medium-density to an office and industrial district.

And a one-acre area located at 311 Killian Road is slated for rezoning from rural to general commercial.

The proposed changes to the county's zoning map will be available at the meeting and county staff will be at the location to answer questions, the county said in its announcement.

Before the rezoning can actually happen, an ordinance amending the zoning map has to pass three readings by a majority vote.