Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities

The South Carolina Department on Aging made sure residents had another place to go.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s.

Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.

DHEC conducted an investigation at Reese Community Care Home on December 8th and 9th.

The company operates two facilities in the Columbia area.

As a result of DHEC's report on the Reese Community Care Home, the facility was evacuated and licensing was suspended.

In the report, it cited the senior home for what it said where a list of unsanitary conditions, like roaches and bed bugs.

It also said the home lacked sufficient food.

While the investigation continues into the facility the residents who were living there had to be removed with the help of multiple agencies.

According to the South Carolina Department on Aging it took steps in to help relocate seniors.

“Our job is to advocate for the resident. And for us we work to be sure that resident is comfortable and then we check on them, we check to see that they have what they need, we’ve talked to their families,” said Dale Watson with the Department on Aging.

There’s no set time period for how long the long-term relocation process will take. The department adds as its job is to help relocate, regulation is not part of its duties.

“We go to the facilities at least on a quarterly basis to check on them if there’s things that we see, we’re not regulatory that’s DHEC's job. But if we see things that fall in the regulatory realm then we will contact DHEC,” she said.

As for the specific people relocated, News 19 reached out to DHEC about their status and we received this statement.

It said in part, "There are ongoing court proceedings in regard to the emergency suspension orders issued against the facilities. We can provide an update once these legal actions are complete.”

News19 attempted to reach out to the owner of Reese’s on Tuesday for comment but was not successful in reaching someone.

DHEC and the owner of the facilities will next go before a judge to determine the next course of action.