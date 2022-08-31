'Attainable' housing coming to BullStreet development in Columbia

Midtown at BullStreet development to feature 90 apartments near Page Ellington Park in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development in Columbia's BullStreet community is promising to bring attainable housing to the area. Connelly Development of Lexington is creating the new community on two acres near the recently dedicated Page Ellington Park on the eastern side of BullStreet.

Midtown at BullStreet will feature 90 attainable rental apartments -- 18 two-bedroom townhomes plus 72 one-, two-, and three-bedroom garden-style units -- an exercise room, community room, computer room, playground and gazebo.

“Attainable housing at the BullStreet District helps the city meet one of our most pressing needs because it helps keep workers in Columbia to benefit our workforce,” said Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann. “Workers are leaving Columbia because the cost of housing is too high. Having attainable housing in one of our most high-profile developments is good for our city and our workforce and addresses a critical need.”

"Attainable" housing is housing that is affordable to those who make roughly 60-70% to 120% of an area's median income (AMI). According to census data from July 1, 2021, the median household income in Columbia is $47,416.

In a statement announcing Midtown, Robert Hughes, president of Hughes Development Corporation and master developer of the BullStreet District, said, “We have said from day one that for BullStreet to be successful, it must be representative of the entire city of Columbia. The announcement of Midtown at BullStreet brings us one step closer to fulfilling BullStreet’s vision. At this project’s completion, we will have over 1,000 residents living in over 700 units of either attainable housing, market-rate apartments, for-sale townhomes, or senior housing, with plans to develop student housing as well."