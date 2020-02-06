CHARLESTON, S.C. — Some military ordinance has been found in Charleston.

The ordinance was dug up at 1300 Meeting Street by a construction crew.

An Air Force EOD Team is on the on scene. No word on the kind or how it found it's way to Meeting Street.

Ordinance dug up at 1300 Meeting St by construction crew.

Charleston Police Department

Current streets in Charleston closed to traffic--Morrison & Brigade, Brigade & Meeting, Cyprus & King, Mt Pleasant & King are all closed to traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

People have been evacuated for 1000 feet in all directions.

The Air Force is handling the removal and disposal.