Investigators say 17-year-old Jamarius Walls is a friend of the family

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old shot in the head with a pellet gun in Milledgeville Sunday has died and a 17-year-old has been arrested, according to Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin Sheriff's Office.

Deason says the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force served arrest warrants on Jamarius Walls Thursday morning. Deason described Walls as a friend of the family.