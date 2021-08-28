Millersville University: Missing student and child actor found dead

Matthew Mindler's body was found Saturday morning during a search in Manor Township near the university campus.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A Millersville University student missing since Tuesday has been found dead, according to a post on the school's Facebook page.

Matthew Mindler, 19, of Hellertown, PA, was reported missing to university police on Wednesday evening when he didn't return to his room and return calls from his family.

Dear Campus Community, It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler... Posted by Millersville University on Saturday, August 28, 2021

Mindler was a former child actor known for his role in the film "Our Idiot Brother" in 2011, according to Fox News.

He also starred in "As the World Turns," and "Frequency" in 2013. He hasn't acted since 2016.

The university freshman was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages, towards the Centennial Drive parking lot area around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.

He was last seen wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers.

His body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.