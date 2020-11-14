Million MAGA March, pro-Trump supporters gather at Freedom Plaza to protest election results

A crowd has packed Freedom Plaza to support President Trump's unfounded claims that the election is being stolen.

WASHINGTON — Scores of President Donald Trump's supporters arrived at Freedom Plaza in downtown D.C. ahead of a planned march to the Supreme Court to support the president's unfounded claims that the election is being stolen.

The march will happen after a rally at the plaza.

President Trump himself circled Freedom Plaza around 10 a.m. in his Secret Service-protected caravan, waving at the crowd from his car.

According to Kylie Jane Kremer, an organizer of one demonstration and executive director of Women for America First., Saturday's demonstrators contest the results of the presidential election, believing votes were improperly counted.

"We the people are not going to allow our legal votes that are cast to be disenfranchised by an illegal ballot," she said.

On Freedom Plaza, a crowd of thousands listened to speakers, chanting "Stop the Steal."

One speaker discussed a legally dubious scheme to flip electors to vote for President Donald Trump. State GOP lawmakers in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have all said they would not intervene in the selection of electors, who ultimately cast the votes that secure a candidate's victory. Such a move would violate state law and a vote of the people, several noted.

Another speaker repeated a false claim that votes were illegally cast after the polls closed. Our Verify team looked into these claims and found that nothing illegitimate has happened in the counting process.

Election officials in battleground states across the country have widely disputed the claim of widespread voter fraud.

In Georgia, the state legislature and the governorship are both controlled by Republicans. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger--also a Republican--said his office continues to investigate every allegation of voter fraud it receives, but they're finding little evidence to support it.

"At the end of the day there's just, we don't see widespread voter fraud," he said. "But we will investigate every case we hear."

Arizona's Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said something similar about his state in an appearance on Fox Business Channel.

"If indeed there was some great conspiracy, it apparently didn't work," he said.

Despite that, President Trump's camp has now filed multiple lawsuits challenging the results of the election.

So far, none appear likely to change the outcome.

The National Parks Service was not able to provide an estimate of the crowd size Saturday. Around 1 p.m., demonstrators began moving from the plaza to the Supreme Court.

1:10PM: MAGA March continues to leave Freedom Plaza. Demonstrators walking towards Supreme Court and US Capitol.

When asked if she would accept the results of the election if the courts rejected Trump's legal challenges, Kremer said yes.

"We respect the rule of law, we play by the rules, we follow the constitution and if the states do what they should do and uphold the law, then I would have no objection to that," she said. "I don't think any of our supporters would as well."