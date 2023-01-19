Mishandling of gun by group of teens in Bishopville leaves one dead

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday.
According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments.
Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment complex when one of them allegedly mishandled and accidentally fired the weapon, killing the victim, later identified by the Lee County Coroner's Office at Zyquez Wilson.
Police are still investigating if Wilson or another teen was holding the gun when it was fired.
Lee County Coroner Larry Logan said his office was called to the scene at around 7:40 p.m. that evening and that an autopsy had been completed on Thursday morning in Newberry but preliminary findings from it had not yet been released.