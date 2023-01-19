Mishandling of gun by group of teens in Bishopville leaves one dead

Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment complex when one of them allegedly mishandled and accidentally fired the weapon.

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday.

According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments.

Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment complex when one of them allegedly mishandled and accidentally fired the weapon, killing the victim, later identified by the Lee County Coroner's Office at Zyquez Wilson.

Police are still investigating if Wilson or another teen was holding the gun when it was fired.